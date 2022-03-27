Cheltenham Town boss Michael Duff says he’s not ‘not quite sure’ how Matty Blair didn’t equalise for his side yesterday at 2-1.

Cheltenham Town’s performance didn’t reflect the scoreline in their 4-1 defeat in the end to Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.

The Robins took a surprise lead after just four minutes when leading scorer Alfie May pounced.

Sheffield Wednesday reacted quickly with an overhead finish from Massimo Luongo, before goals from Lee Gregory, Jack Hunt and George Byers made the game appear routine for the hosts.

It was far from that throughout the match, Cheltenham Town looked to press the Owls’ backline and didn’t allow them to create many chances – putting their bodies on the line to block any opportunities.

‘Not quite sure how we haven’t scored’

Speaking to Yorkshire Live after the game, Duff rued once missed chance in particular:

“It has never been a 4-1 (game). At 2-1 we’ve had an unbelievable chance and I am not quite sure how we haven’t scored.

“I don’t know how the one that’s hit the post and the crossbar hasn’t gone in. It drops to Mattie (Matty Blair) and there is not enough pace on the ball.

“The last two goals, that’s me, we are 2-1 down and we’ve had two great opportunities so you are just trying to change it and go for it, with nothing to lose. I didn’t think there was a lot in the game to be honest.”

The chance Duff is referring to came at 2-1 to the Owls, the host were building momentum towards the end of the game and the visitors had a fantastic chance to equalise.

An equaliser at that time of the game would have been devastating for the hosts and joyous for the visitors, but it wasn’t to be for Cheltenham Town, as their opponents scored a further two goals.

Positive end to the season

It has been a positive season for Duff’s side and they are comfortably in mid-table after some impressive displays.

Striker May has been a shining light all season and the club will be keen to ensure that the team has a positive end to the season.

With just six games remaining, Cheltenham Town face teams around them in league or lower – it is a great chance for them to give their fans something to smile about before they focus on next term.