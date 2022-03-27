QPR’s Nathan Carlyle has joined Weymouth on loan, as announced by their official club website.

QPR have let the defender head out the exit door on a temporary basis.

Carlyle, 21, has joined the National League side on a deal until the end of the season.

He made his debut for his new side yesterday and came off the bench in the second-half for his debut against Torquay United.

QPR sanction the deal

QPR will be hoping Carlyle can get plenty of game time under his belt between now and the end of the campaign to boost his development.

The Championship outfit swooped to sign him back in 2017 on a free transfer from Millwall and he has since been a regular for the R’s youth sides.

He initially played for their Under-18s and has since broken into their Under-23s side over the past couple of years.

Carlyle has had loan spells in the past at Concord Rangers in the National League South to gain experience and will now be looking to test himself one division higher before returning to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium in the summer.

The Irishman has linked up with former Hoops’ teammate Manasse Mampala at the Bob Lucas Stadium as the Dorset club look to survive this term.

They are currently 22nd in the league table and are nine points from safety after their 3-0 loss yesterday.

QPR, on the other hand, are eyeing a return to the Premier League and are two points off the play-offs. They didn’t play this weekend and are back in action against rivals Fulham next Saturday.