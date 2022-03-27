Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore says Olamide Shodipo will return to training this week.

Sheffield Wednesday signed the winger on loan from QPR last summer.

Shodipo, 24, has struggled with injuries this season but has still managed to make 19 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with a single goal and two assists.

The Republic of Ireland is closing in on his return to the action now at a pivotal stage of the Owls’ campaign as they push for promotion back to the Championship.

Moore has provided this update on his injury situation, as per a report by Yorkshire Live:

“We will get Olamide Shodipo back in this week. We think he could be 50/50 for next Saturday. We would like him back because he is a player that can create something from nothing.

“He will train this week and may have an in-house game. If he plays 60 to 65 minutes in that, he may be available for next week as long as he shows no reaction.”

Sheffield Wednesday eyeing promotion

Sheffield Wednesday have risen back into the play-offs in League One after their 2-1 win over Cheltenham Town at Hillsborough courtesy of goals from Massimo Luongo, Lee Gregory, Jack Hunt and George Byers.

They are now 6th in the table and are two points above Sunderland with seven games left to play.

Getting Shodipo back into the squad for the upcoming games will be a big boost for the Yorkshire outfit as he gives them more competition and depth in attacking areas.

He is due to return to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium this summer but his long-term contract with QPR is up in the air at the moment as his current deal expires at the end of June.

The former Colchester United and Oxford United loan man has risen up through the academy of the London club and has played 32 times for their first-team so far in his career.