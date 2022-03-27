Blackburn Rovers midfielder Tyrhys Dolan made his England U20 debut against Poland U20 yesterday.

Dolan, 20, is a product of the Preston North End youth academy. But the youngster joined Blackburn Rovers in 2020 and Tony Mowbray would give him a chance in the first-team.

Last season, Dolan featured 37 times in the Championship, scoring three goals. This season, Dolan has featured 30 times in the Championship, scoring four and assisting three and becoming a hugely important player for the club.

His performances earned him a call-up to the England U20 side for this month’s international break and after making his debut in the 2-0 defeat v Poland last night, Dolan tweeted: