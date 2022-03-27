Blackburn Rovers’ Tyrhys Dolan takes to Twitter after making England U20 debut
Blackburn Rovers midfielder Tyrhys Dolan made his England U20 debut against Poland U20 yesterday.
Dolan, 20, is a product of the Preston North End youth academy. But the youngster joined Blackburn Rovers in 2020 and Tony Mowbray would give him a chance in the first-team.
Last season, Dolan featured 37 times in the Championship, scoring three goals. This season, Dolan has featured 30 times in the Championship, scoring four and assisting three and becoming a hugely important player for the club.
His performances earned him a call-up to the England U20 side for this month’s international break and after making his debut in the 2-0 defeat v Poland last night, Dolan tweeted:
Dream come true to make my international debut, proud day for me and my family🏴 pic.twitter.com/pFS759G5XJ
— Tyrhys Dolan (@TyrhysDolan10) March 26, 2022