Charlton Athletic owner Thomas Sandgaard says it was “good to get 3 points” yesterday.

Charlton Athletic beat Doncaster Rovers 1-0 thanks to Jayden Stockley’s second-half goal.

The Addicks have now won their last three games on the spin.

Sandgaard took to Twitter after the game:

Good to see 3 points today #cafc — Thomas Sandgaard (@SandgaardThomas) March 26, 2022

Charlton Athletic on a roll

Charlton Athletic have eased any potential fears they had of being dragged into a relegation dogfight with their past three victories.

Yesterday had all the makings to be a potential banana skin for the Addicks with Doncaster Rovers fighting for their lives at the bottom end of the League One table but the visitors were able to grind out a win in the end.

Johnnie Jackson’s side went through a bit of a blip last month but the return of players like Jayden Stockley, Conor Washington and Corey Blackett-Taylor has helped them find their feet again.

They have risen to 14th in the league table now and are a massive 16 points above the drop zone. They have seven games left of this season to play and will be keen to end on a high.

Charlton Athletic have a few players who are out of contract this summer such as Chris Gunter, Adam Matthews and Washington and they will be playing for their futures between now and the end of June.

Next up for the London club is a home clash against Lincoln City next weekend, followed by an away trip to AFC Wimbledon.