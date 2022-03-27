Norwich City and Cardiff City striker Jordan Hugill has reflected on his time on loan at West Brom in the first half of this season.

Hugill, 29, joined West Brom on loan from Norwich City last summer. The striker had played a back-up role for Norwich City last time round when they won the Championship title and hopes were high that he could be a talisman for the Baggies.

But in 20 Championship outings for the club he netted just one goal. He became a constant target of criticism among fans before returning to parent club Norwich, and soon after signing for Cardiff City on loan.

Since, the striker has scored three in 11 league appearances for the Bluebirds.

In a recent interview on the Football League podcast (via Eastern Daily Press), Hugill has reflected on his spell at The Hawthorns, saying:

“It is nice to show people who maybe doubt it I can be a good player. Just give me a chance and I will show you what I can do. There were times, obviously at West Brom, when things weren’t going my way. I was being left out the squad, I was training on my own.

“Sometimes a little break away from football, like time with my family, my wife and daughter, helped. But I get a lot of satisfaction from chucking heavy things around the gym.

“I react in a way where I like to prove people wrong. Maybe others expect in that type of situation you will chuck your toys out the pram, but I work harder. I do extras, I’m in the gym every day.

“Some of the best times I trained at West Brom was when they were making me train on my own, and then they would get me back in for a few sessions.

“I wasn’t reacting the way they probably thought I was going to react. I got my head down, worked even harder, and I came away from it thinking, ‘Well, I have done everything that I can control’.”