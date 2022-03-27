Norwich City and Cardiff City striker Jordan Hugill is hoping to return to parent club Norwich in the summer.

Hugill, 29, started the season on loan at West Brom. But the striker would score just once in 20 league outings for the Baggies before returning to Norwich City.

He subsequently secured a loan move to Cardiff for the second half of this season and he’d go on to score on his debut for the club Welsh club, having netted three in 11 total league appearances for the Bluebirds now.

With the Canaries looking likely to return to the Championship ahead of next season, Hugill has had his say on what the next season might hold for him.

Speaking on the official Football League podcast (via Eastern Daily Press), Hugill said:

“As far as I know at the moment I’m going back to Norwich in the summer to get ready for pre-season and then we go from there. I’ve got a year left on my contract so ideally I’d like to get promoted with them again, if they come down, and I’d like to prove myself in the Premier League. That’s my aim.”