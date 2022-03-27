Sheffield Wednesday’s Barry Bannan made his 300th appearance for the club in their 4-1 win over Cheltenham Town yesterday.

Bannan, 32, left Crystal Palace to sign for Sheffield Wednesday for an undisclosed fee in 2015.

The Scottish midfielder has been through some highs and some lows with the club, though this season in League One has been one of his better campaigns with the Owls.

Despite relegation last season, Bannan remained with the club and has so far featured 38 times in League One this season, scoring eight and assisting nine to help the Owls into play-off contention.

Without a doubt though, Bannan and Sheffield Wednesday’s most successful recent period came under former manager Carlos Carvalhal.

The Portuguese boss who is now in charge of Braga guided Sheffield Wednesday to back-to-back top-six finishes in 2016 and 2017, reaching the play-off final in 2016.

And Carvalhal took to Twitter yesterday after the club announced news of Bannan’s 300th appearance, saying: