Derby County skipper Tom Lawrence has sent a determined message to supporters ahead of the final few games of the 2021/22 Championship season.

This season will forever be remembered as a desperate one for Derby County.

The club has been deducted a total of 21 points in the Championship and still find themselves in administration after almost half-a-year.

Wayne Rooney and his players though have performed admirably throughout – although they sit bottom of the table, they’ve given themselves a fighting chance of Championship survival with seven games to go.

The Rams have to make up an eight-point gap to Reading in 21st to stay in the Championship.

Taking to Twitter yesterday, Lawrence had this message for Derby County fans: