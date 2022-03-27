Tom Lawrence shares social media message that Derby County fans will love ahead of season run-in
Derby County skipper Tom Lawrence has sent a determined message to supporters ahead of the final few games of the 2021/22 Championship season.
This season will forever be remembered as a desperate one for Derby County.
The club has been deducted a total of 21 points in the Championship and still find themselves in administration after almost half-a-year.
Wayne Rooney and his players though have performed admirably throughout – although they sit bottom of the table, they’ve given themselves a fighting chance of Championship survival with seven games to go.
The Rams have to make up an eight-point gap to Reading in 21st to stay in the Championship.
Taking to Twitter yesterday, Lawrence had this message for Derby County fans:
This season has not been nice for anyone to do with Derby but the UNITY the whole of Derby has shown has been the proudest season I’ve had with the club, and to be in a position of still staying in this league is remarkable against all odds! The impossible is still on…BELIEVE 🖤 https://t.co/JwzOrwuIhf
— Tom Lawrence (@TomLawrence99) March 26, 2022