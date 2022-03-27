Fulham have previously looked into a loan move for Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson, reports The Sun.

Fulham are seemingly in the market for a new goalkeeper. Marco Silva has chopped and changed between Paulo Gazzaniga and Marek Rodak in goal this season, though the latter seems to be preferred now.

A recent report from The Sun has revealed that Fulham will make a £20million summer move for Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope, and has also revealed that the London club have looked into a loan move for Henderson.

The 25-year-old has played back-up to David de Gea this season, having not played a league fixture for Manchester United since last season.

He previously impressed on loan with Sheffield United during the 2018/19 season and the 2019/20 season, but is yet to finalise a move away from Old Trafford.

And Fulham prefer a permanent move for a goalkeeper this season, seemingly pulling the plug on a loan move for Henderson.