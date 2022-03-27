Fulham want to sign Burnley and England goalkeeper Nick Pope in this summer, reports The Sun.

Pope, 29, is in his fourth season with Burnley. The Englishman has been a standout goalkeeper in the Premier League for the past four seasons now having made his way into the national side in the process.

He’s featured 25 times in the Premier League so far this season but finds his Burnley side facing relegation, with the club sat in 19th place of the table and four points adrift.

Sean Dyche’s team though have games in hand.

Now though, The Sun is reporting that Fulham will try and sign Pope in a £20million move this summer, with that price negotiable should Burnley be relegated into the Championship.