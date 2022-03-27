Huddersfield Town’s main focus will be the battle to remain within the play-off places, but they also need to have one eye on next season too.

After the loss to Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup Fifth Round, the fight to secure a play-off berth is Huddersfield Town’s sole on-pitch focus.

As it stands, Carlos Corberan’s side sit in 4th place in the Championship, four points clear of 7th place Middlesbrough, although the Terriers have played more games than anyone around them in the standings.

However, with a view to next season, we take a look at three positions Huddersfield Town must look to bolster in the summer…

Defensive Midfield

Although the club has three options within this role at the moment, there is a high chance that Corberan will be looking to strengthen the defensive midfield role in the summer.

Jonathan Hogg, Lewis O’Brien and Jon Russell are the current players able to play the defensive midfield role. But, with the ageing of stalwart and captain Hogg, the youth and relative inexperience of Russell and the ever growing likeliness that starman O’Brien will leave the club amid Premier League speculation, it is vital that Corberan moves in the summer window to secure a defensive midfielder who can help progress the squad.

Attacking Midfield

Corberan again has enough options to cope in behind Danny Ward until the season ends, although further quality and depth will need to be added in the summer.

Duane Holmes is the only attacking midfielder that will be left on the Huddersfield Town books come the end of the season with Danel Sinani and Tino Anjorin being on loan deals.

Town do have the option to make Sinani’s loan move permanent in the summer which could be a positive deal as his performances this year have been impressive. With the Luxembourg international chipping in with six goals and three assists in the play-off push.

Striker

Huddersfield Town’s go-to man this season has been Danny Ward. The 31-year-old has been vital to the team this year scoring thirteen goals, comfortably the top scorer for the club.

However, he cannot carry the team on his back all year, as he ages he has not had the support of back-up striker Jordan Rhodes to step in and give Ward a rest when it has been evident he has needed one over the course of the season.

Corberan may look to bring in a hungry, youthful striker who can improve with Huddersfield Town as well as pushing Danny Ward and being able to step in into the starting eleven when needed.