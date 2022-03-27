Sheffield Wednesday outplayed and beat a very game Cheltenham Town outfit at Hillsborough on Saturday afternoon. It was a game that ended in a 4-1 win for Darren Moore’s men.

It was a result that saw the South Yorkshire side leapfrog rival, Sunderland, to end the day in the play-off place. The Owls are now 6th in the League One table with a two-point advantage over the Black Cats.

Moore’s men had to come from a goal down against Michael Duff’s Robins outfit who sit a midtable 12th position.

It was an even first half from both sides with Alfie May’s opener (4′) for Cheltenham Town cancelled out by Massimo Luongo (7′). The second half was a different affair with Wednesday scoring a further three goals through Lee Gregory (58′), Jack Hunt (83′) and George Byers (87′).

One player who stood out on Saturday afternoon was midfielder Byers whose performance was a key factor in Sheffield Wednesday’s impressive performance.

The numbers tell a story…

Whilst George Byers wasn’t the highest-rated player by WhoScored – that was Massimo Luongo – his contribution was still key.

Byers saw a lot of Sheffield Wednesday possession (5.6%) and had 63 touches in the game. He was also highly accurate (89%) with his passing, completing 42 of his 47 pass attempts.

Alongside this effective distribution, 25-year-old Byers also excelled in other areas. This included one completed dribble and two headers won across the game.

Perhaps his most impressive performance was where he showed the defensive side of his game. Here he completed six tackles, made one clearance and one interception for Darren Moore’s side.

Next up for George Byers and Sheffield Wednesday is another home game. AFC Wimbledon is the side making a long trip north to Hillsborough.