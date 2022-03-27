Sheffield Wednesday hosted Cheltenham Town yesterday afternoon at Hillsborough. It was a game that ended in a huge 4-1 win for Darren Moore’s men.

That result sees the Owls in 6th place in the League One table. It was a result that saw them leapfrog rivals, Sunderland, to claim the last of the play-off places.

The first half saw Sheffield Wednesday quickly go 1-0 down with Alfie May (4′) giving Cheltenham Town the lead. It was his 20th goal of a very productive season. It was also a lead quickly pulled back with Massimo Luongo (7′) scoring an equaliser.

The second half was a cagey affair and one where early endeavours were fairly even. It was Wednesday who struck first, Lee Gregory (58′) putting the home side 2-1 up. Further pressure from Moore’s charges saw goals from Jack Hunt (83′) and George Byers (87′) as the Owls ran out easy winners in the end.

Here are three Sheffield Wednesday players who shone in a big victory against a game, but outplayed, Cheltenham Town side.

Massimo Luongo – WhoScored rating 8.6

Australian midfielder Luongo was always going to score highly in the game what with his goal and assist for George Byers’ goal. However, the 29-year-old excelled in other areas of his game. Playing at the heart of a five-man midfield, Luongo completed three tackles and made two interceptions. He also made one key pass.

George Byers – WhoScored rating 8.5

Byers scored the final goal of Sheffield Wednesday’s big win on Saturday. He also was highly accurate (89%) in his passing, completing 42 of 47 passes. He also weighed in on the defensive side of Sheffield Wednesday’s game, completing six tackles, one clearance and an interception in what could be a key win.

Marvin Johnson – WhoScored rating 7.9

Veteran left-sided midfielder Johnson was another Owls man who impressed in the big win over Cheltenham Town. He weighed in with an assist for Jack Hunt’s goal but his overall game was much more than this headline figure.