Morecambe’s Courtney Duffus says he ‘couldn’t say no’ to a loan move to Stockport County.

Morecambe let the striker leave for the non-league outfit earlier this week.

Duffus, 26, has linked up with Dave Challinor’s on a deal until the end of the season.

He has slipped down the pecking order of his parent club and will be looking to get some more minutes under his belt.

Duffus has opened up about his departure from the Shrimps and has told Stockport County’s official YouTube channel:

“I wanted to play football first and foremost and to be able to do that at a huge club like Stockport is something that I couldn’t sat no to.

“I’ve been keeping track of the scores over the last few weeks and I see the amount of goals that do get scored so obviously as a centre-forward that’s appealing in itself.

“It’s not been the easiest season for me with injuries and lack of game time but I’m here with a fresh mind and I’m ready to hit the ground running.”

Morecambe spell

Morecambe swooped to sign Duffus last summer following their promotion from League Two. He was brought in by their former boss Stephen Robinson to add more competition and depth to their attacking department.

However, he has struggled for game time in this campaign and failed to score in his eight appearances for the North West club.

Prior to his move to the Mazuma Stadium, the former Republic of Ireland youth international had spells at Everton, Oldham Athletic, Waterford, Yeovil Town and Bromley.

He leaves behind a Morecambe side who are fighting for their lives in League One and are currently sat in 22nd place.

They are two points from safety with seven games left to play of this term and next in action next weekend at home to Burton Albion.

Duffus is due to return to the Shrimps this summer and still has another year left on his contract there.

Stockport County are top of the fifth tier and it could be the case that they are in the same league as Morecambe next season.