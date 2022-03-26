Barnsley youngster Joe Ackroyd says his loan move to MFK Vyškov has “worked out well” so far.

Barnsley sent the midfielder to the Czech Republic in late February.

Ackroyd, 19, agreed to make the move to Europe to get some first-team experience under his belt.

He has since made three appearances in the Czech National Football League and has chipped in with a single goal.

Ackroyd has opened up about his move so far and has said, as per the Tykes’ official club website:

“I’m enjoying it, to be honest; it’s been a good experience for me, so far. I spoke to Bobby (Hassell), Daverz (Martin Devaney), Tom Harban and Khaled (El-Ahmad), as well – people who I trust with my development – and they thought it’d be a good thing for me to come and try.

“I’m always open minded – I like to try new things, so I was looking forward to coming and challenging myself, and so far, it’s worked out well.

“I’m gaining good experience in terms of men’s football; the standard is still good and I’m learning a new language, I’m living on my own, so it’s been good for me so far.”

Barnsley story so far

Ackroyd joined Barnsley at the age of 10 and has since risen up through their academy. He has been a regular for the Yorkshire club at various youth levels over the past few years and has most recently been a key player for their Under-23s in the middle of the park.

He made his first-team debut in an FA Cup clash against League Two side Barrow at Oakwell earlier this season before he was sent out on loan.

The teenager will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of Matty Wolfe into becoming a regular for the senior side in the near future. His teammate had a spell in Denmark last year with Esbjerg fB last year before breaking into Poya Asbaghi’s plans.

Barnsley are currently fighting for their lives in the Championship and are sat in 22nd place in the table, five points from safety with eight matches left to play.

They have a break from the action this weekend due to the international break and have a big clash against Reading at home next Saturday.