Hull City goalkeeper David Robson has joined Farsley Celtic on loan, as announced by their official club website.

Hull City have let the stopper head out the exit door to get some first-team experience under his belt.

Robson, 20, has joined the Yorkshire club on a deal until the end of the season.

He is in line to make his debut today against AFC Telford United at home.

Hull City story so far

Robson joined Hull City at U15s level and has since risen up through the academy of the Championship outfit.

The ‘keeper has been a regular for the Tigers at various youth levels and penned his first professional contract back in 2019.

He then signed fresh terms in January last year and has since trained regularly with the first-team. He is yet to make a senior appearance but has been an unused substitute on three occasions in the past, with the most recent being in a league fixture against Barnsley last month.

The Wales youth international is no stranger to going out on loan and has previously had spells at Tadcaster Albion, East Yorkshire Carnegie and Gainsborough Trinity in the past.

Hull City are well stocked up on goalkeepers at the moment in Chelsea loan man Nathan Baxter, Matt Ingram and England U20s international Harvey Cartwright, hence why Robson has been given the green light to head out the exit door.

Farsley Celtic are managed by former Tigers defender Russ Wilcox these days and are 21st in the National League North table.