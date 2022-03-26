Swindon Town pay Levi Francis and Callum Winchcombe have joined Chippenham Town on loan, as announced by their official club website.

Swindon Town have let the defensive duo head out the exit door on a temporary basis.

They will remain in non-league until the end of the season.

The pair are both in contention to make their debuts this afternoon Billericay Town away.

Ones for the future for Swindon Town

Francis has risen up through the academy at Swindon Town and has been a regular for the Wiltshire club at various youth levels over the past few years.

The centre-back was handed his first-team debut back in November last year in a Papa John’s Trophy clash against Colchester United.

That is his first and only senior appearance for the League Two promotion hopefuls to date and he will be looking to get plenty of game time under his belt between now and the end of this campaign.

Winchcoombe was snapped up by the Robins in 2015 having previously played in the Procision Football Academy. Like Francis, he also made his first start for the club in the EFL Trophy this term but he featured against Newport County instead.

Chippenham Town play their football in the National League South and have a good relationship with Ben Garner’s side.

Harry Parsons and Ricky Aguiar have both spent time on loan there this term and are both enjoying plenty of minutes in the first-team now, whilst Mo Dabre is still with the Bluebirds at the moment.