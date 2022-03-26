Hull City’s Andy Cannon says he has joined Stockport County to get some minutes under his belt between now and the end of the season.

Hull City have loaned the midfielder to the National League table toppers on a deal until the summer.

Cannon, 26, has seen his game time dry up in the Championship with the Tigers and hasn’t played under new boss Shota Arveladze.

He has now returned home to the North West in a bid to get some game time and help Dave Challinor’s side gain promotion to the Football League.

Cannon has opened up about his move to Edgeley Park and has said, as per Stockport County’s official YouTube channel:

“Some of the players they have got here have really good quality. I don’t think anybody else in this league would have interested me, this is a club that has got a heart, it means something. Hopefully if I can push them over the line and help them then it’ll be really good.”

He added: “I’ve missed out on a lot of football this season and if I can come here and get some minutes under my belt and help push the team over the final hurdle then it’ll be perfect.”

Hull City situation

Hull City swooped to sign the midfielder after winning the League One title under former manager Grant McCann to add more competition and depth to their squad.

He scored his debut on the opening day of this season away at Preston North End and has since made 11 appearances in all competitions.

However, he has slipped down the pecking order at the MKM Stadium over recent months due to the abundance of options the Tigers have in his position.

Cannon was actually on the books at Stockport County as a youngster before moving on to Rochdale. He went on to become a first-team regular at Spotland and made 128 appearances for them in all competitions.

Portsmouth came calling in January 2019 and he spent a couple of years at Fratton Park before Hull City snapped him up.

He is in line to make his debut for the Hatters this afternoon away at Eastleigh.