Sunderland loan man Nathan Broadhead could be sold by Everton this summer, as detailed in a report by Liverpool World.

Sunderland signed the attacker last summer on a deal until the end of this season.

Broadhead, 23, has since made 17 appearances for the League One side in all competitions and has chipped in with seven goals.

Liverpool World claim his parent club could cash in on him to “raise funds” when he returns to Goodison Park.

Sunderland impact

Sunderland landed him in August last year to add more competition and depth to their attacking areas. Despite having his injury woes over recent times, the forward has been a hit with the North East club.

Everton gave him the green light to head out the exit door again to get more first-team experience after he spent time with Burton Albion in the last campaign.

He still has a year left on his contract at Goodison Park but is way down the pecking order due to the abundance of attacking options they have in their squad at the moment.

Broadhead has been with the Toffees since they signed him at the age of 10 from Wrexham and he has since risen up through the academy of the Premier League outfit.

The former Wales U21 international was handed his senior debut in a Europa League clash against Apollon Limassol in December 2017 and has since played once more.

His time with the Merseyside club could potentially come to an end this summer but his focus right now will be on helping Sunderland get to the Championship.