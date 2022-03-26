Charlton Athletic owner Thomas Sandgaard says their transfer business was slow last summer due to the development of their recruitment system.

Charlton Athletic took a while to get the ball rolling with signings and left the majority of their business to the latter stages of the window.

Other sides got a head start on the Addicks and it resulted in them having a really poor start to this season.

Former boss Nigel Adkins was said to be frustrated with the situation and he ended up losing his job a few months into this campaign.

Sandgaard has opened up about their business last summer in an interview with the club’s fan advisor, Lucy Bishop, and has said, as per the official website:

“Last season because of the developing recruitment system we got out of the starting blocks really late. Everyone was frustrated about that, Nigel Adkins in particular. A lot of our recruiting really happened towards the end of the window.

“We’re already working on seeing if we can start earlier this window. Some of it we might be successful with but there are also other situations where (we won’t be).”

Frustrating season for Charlton Athletic

Charlton Athletic had hoped to be competing at the top end of the table this term but are currently in 15th place.

They have won their last two games on the spin though and Gillingham and Burton Albion to ease any potential relegation fears.

The Addicks go into this afternoon’s trip to Doncaster Rovers sitting 13 points above the drop zone with eight matches left of the campaign to play.

Next season will be Johnnie Jackson’s first full one at the helm and the club need to learn from their mistakes of last year and get their additions in early to give them the best chance to prepare and gel the squad together.

Charlton Athletic have a number of players out of contract at the end of June such as Chris Gunter, Conor Washington and Adam Matthews and have some big decisions to make over the next couple of months.