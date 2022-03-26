Tranmere Rovers loan man Lewis Warrington says he is keeping an “open mind” about his long-term future.

Tranmere Rovers swooped to sign the youngster on a loan deal until the end of the season in the January transfer window.

Warrington, 19, has since been a hit with the League Two promotion hopefuls.

The Whites’ chairman Mark Palios told the Liverpool Echo earlier this month that he was interested in the possibility of a permanent move.

Warrington has said, as per a report by the Liverpool Echo:

“I’m just taking each day as it comes. I don’t try and think about contracts too much. If a pathway opens up and I think it’s the right one then I’ll take it, but anything could happen from now until the end of the season.

“I’m obviously keeping an open mind to what’s going on.”

Tranmere Rovers experience

Tranmere Rovers brought him in to add more competition and depth to their midfield department and he has adapted well to life in the Football League.

Warrington has made nine appearances since his switch and has chipped in with a single goal and an assist.

He has risen up through the academy at Everton but is yet to make a first-team appearance for the Premier League. He signed his first professional deal back in 2019 and has been a regular at various youth levels over the past few years.

His current focus will on helping Micky Mellon’s side gain promotion to League One in this campaign and they are currently sat in 5th place.

The Merseyside outfit are outside the top three on goal difference as it stands and are back in action this afternoon away at Colchester United.

Tranmere Rovers are unbeaten in their last four league outings and have eight matches left to play. They went through a bit of a blip in February but appear to have turned a corner now.