Hartlepool United boss Graeme Lee says Zaine Francis-Angol’s loan move to Stockport County suits all parties involved.

Hartlepool United let the defender join National League table toppers earlier this week.

Francis-Angol, 28, has joined the North West club on a deal until the end of the season.

He is in line to make his debut this afternoon away at Eastleigh.

Lee has reacted to the move and has said, as per a report by the Hartlepool Mail:

“There’s history (between the two clubs) obviously we know about, but the club made a suggestion to Stockport that if you want him, it might cost you and Stockport were willing to do that.

“So both clubs were happy and Zaine gets some game time hopefully. It will be a tough test for him because they’re flying in the National League but he wanted that opportunity himself so it was one where I’ve assessed my squad, and there is cover in them areas.”

Hartlepool United story so far

Hartlepool United swooped to sign the left-back in April 2021 and he played six times in the last campaign to help them gain promotion from non-league under Dave Challinor.

He has since made the step-up to League Two well and has made 22 appearances in all competitions this term. His contact at the Suits Direct Stadium expires at the end of June and he is due to become a free agent as things stand.

Francis-Angol started his career in the academy at Tottenham Hotspur before moving up to Scotland as a youngster for a four year spell at Motherwell.

He then moved back down to England in 2015 and had spells at Kidderminster Harriers, AFC Fylde, Accrington Stanley and Boreham Wood before the Pools came calling.

Challinor has reunited with him for a third time at Edgeley Park now and the pair will be hoping for two promotions is as many years come the end of this season.

Stockport County are currently top of the league table and are 10 points ahead of 2nd place Chesterfield with a game in hand.