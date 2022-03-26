West Brom goalkeeper Alex Palmer is being eyed by Lincoln City boss Michael Appleton, as detailed in a report by Birmingham Live.

West Brom have a decision to make on his future this summer.

Palmer, 25, is down the pecking order at the Hawthorns and is wanted back by his former loan club.

He has recently spent time with Luton Town on an emergency loan deal.

West Brom situation

Palmer struggles for game time with the Championship side and has only played once for their first-team so far in his career.

His contract with the Midlands outfit expires in the summer of 2022 meaning he still has another season left to run on his deal.

The former England youth international has risen up through the youth ranks of the Baggies and played his first and only game for them to date earlier in this campaign against Arsenal in the Carabao Cup, a match they lost 6-0.

Palmer has been loaned out to the likes of Kidderminster Harriers, Oldham Athletic, Notts County and Plymouth Argyle in the past to get some valuable first-team experience under his belt.

Lincoln City then came calling for him last term and he went on to make the number one spot his own at the LNER Stadium, making 58 appearances in all competitions.

He helped the Imps reach the League One play-off final under Appleton but they were denied promotion to the second tier by Blackpool.

Palmer was a hit with Lincoln City and they are interested in re-signing him.