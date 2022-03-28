Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton will have his eyes firmly set on the League Two promotion race, but next season’s recruitment will be key for the Gas.

Bristol Rovers lost 1-0 to Carlisle United last time out but remain in the race for the top three.

They are currently 6th in the table and are three points away from the automatic promotion places.

The recruitment team must look forward to the summer window for reinforcements regardless of what league they find themselves in and there are a few areas of concern that need addressing.

Centre-Back

A major area of concern for the Bristol Rovers is at the heart of their defence where the current pairing of James Connolly and Connor Taylor are only on loan deals until the end of the season.

Beyond the loan duo, the squad is worryingly short of options at the back. Home-grown hero Alfie Kilgour has spent most of the season on the injury table, while Cian Harries has failed to impress when coming into the team.

Centre Forward

Aaron Collins has done a sterling job of leading the line however, Bristol Rovers have a severe lack of quality depth in the forward position.

Leon Clarke and Brett Pitman, who is on loan at Eastleigh right now, are both due to become free agents at the end of June.

Their potential departures would leave the Gas with Harvey Saunders and Ryan Loft as well as the previously mentioned Collins. Loft has struggled to break into the first team since his arrival from Scunthorpe United and Saunders, despite his impressive start to life in blue and white, is mainly used as a substitute.

The Gas lack a killer number 9 and Barton should address this in the next window.

Right-Back

Barton has shown faith in young Luca Hoole this season, and the Welshman has repaid the faith shown by the manager, but he remains the only senior right-back in the squad.

Harry Anderson has also played at right-back but the lack of a seasoned players in that area has slightly hindered the Gas this term.

An experienced defender would benefit Hoole as it would take some of the burden off his shoulders.