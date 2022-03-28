AFC Wimbledon entered the relegation zone for the first time after Saturday’s 3-1 defeat to Cheltenham Town.

Wimbledon are now the only side in the EFL to have not won a league game in 2022, ultimately costing Mark Robinson his job after his departure was confirmed on Monday.

Planning for next year however has already begun with Will Nightingale and Paul Kalambayi recently signing long-term contract extensions. But there are still big holes for the Dons to fill all over the pitch in the coming summer window.

Which positions should be top of AFC Wimbledon’s list? We take a look here…

Striker

In January, Ollie Palmer left the Dons to join Wrexham for a club-record fee of £300,000, leaving a massive hole in the South Londoners’ attack. Since Palmer’s departure, the attacking unit has lost all its cohesion. Alongside this, Brentford loanee Aaron Pressley has struggled to impress, only finding the net from the penalty spot.

Jack Rudoni and Ayoub Assal are currently at the top of the scoring chart for the Wombles, showing the reliance the Dons have on midfielders in front of goal.

The Dons do have an academy product in Zach Robinson emerging through the ranks, but finding an experienced centre-forward to link the attack is pivotal to their future campaigns whether they’re in League One or Two.

Right-back

The Dons have struggled to nail this position for a long time now. Henry Lawrence has been first choice this season, but will return to Chelsea at the end of the campaign. Cheye Alexander has disappointed Wimbledon fans since his promising arrival from Barnet in 2020 and will likely leave in the summer.

Coming through the academy are Huseyin Biler and Isaac Ogundere, who are on loan at Merstham and Potters Bar Town respectively. Both will need time to develop but are certainly long-term options for the South Londoners.

Critically, Wimbledon will need options next year at right back. Using two youngsters may leave them lacking experience in a key area. Another loan from the Premier League may help solidify the area and would not use much of their limited budget.

Winger

Despite being Wimbledon’s strongest position currently, it could look very depleted soon. Assal and Rudoni are the Dons’ current wide players and are certainly future stars. Assal has been training with the England U20s squad this week whilst Rudoni has been scouted by Premier League clubs like Leeds United.

Come the summer, both may well earn moves away and the Dons will need to look elsewhere. In the academy, Dylan-Adjei-Hersey is coming through the ranks having spent the year at Merstham but the Dons will need other options.

Wimbledon have struggled in the loan market this year and may need to look for permanent options out wide.