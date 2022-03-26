Walsall journey up to the North West to face Salford City in League Two this afternoon.

With three wins in their last six games, it has been a relatively successful start in the West Midlands for Michael Flynn. The Saddlers have also won their last four home games, not losing a fixture since Flynn was appointed.

The Ammies will be wanting to continue on from their recent 5-1 win over strugglers Scunthorpe United. Despite this result it has been an overall underwhelming campaign for Salford City who had their sights set on the promotion places before the season started.

If Walsall claim all three points it would see them move above Crawley Town, putting them just one point behind Hartlepool United.

If Salford City win they would stay in their mid-table position, moving three points behind Mansfield Town.

Walsall team news

The only piece of injury news currently concerning The Saddlers is veteran defender Stephen Ward, who is currently in the recovery stages of a calf injury.

Predicted XI

Rushworth (GK)

Osadebe

White

Daniels

Monthe

Shade

Kinsella

Earing

Labadie

Miller

Wilkinson

Walsall’s recent form under new boss Flynn Harkens back to his time at Newport County where he built a team that looked tough to beat and ground out results. The addition of experienced playmaker Lee Tomlin could be an important one.

Breakthrough talent Tyrese Shade and striker Connor Wilkinson have proven in recent games what they bring to the table, possibly being the deciding factors in a close match such as this one.

The game kicks off at 15:00 today.