Millwall currently sit in 10th place of the Championship table, with a play-off place still up for grabs for Gary Rowett’s men.

The Lions have been in immense form this year, climbing up from the bottom half of the table to being serious play-off contenders.

Last time out, Millwall were on the end of a 2-0 loss to Stocky City, but beforehand were on an eight game unbeaten streak, with six wins and two draws.

We are approaching the business end of the season, and this is a time where many clubs around the English set-up begin their recruitment plans for next season.

With that in mind, here are all of the updated Millwall transfer rumours ahead of the summer window….

There has been little reported on the transfer front since January.

But, during the winter window, Millwall were showing interest in Fortuna Sittard attacking midfielder Zian Flemming. But the Lions couldn’t get a deal done, with a bid rejected mid-way through January. Rowett could may well reignite his interest in Dutchman during the summer window.

Again in January, Millwall had another bid rejected for a man they were after in the early stages of January. Pape Habib Gueye from KV Kortrijk was the player, who has scored six goals this season for his side. The striker is just 22-years-old and would be a quality signing if Millwall decide to swoop back in for him during the summer.

As for outgoings, Cardiff City showed interest in right-back Mahlon Romeo, who is currently on loan at Portsmouth in League One. The 26-year-old has racked up 30 appearances for his temporary side this season whilst being one of the standout players in the division in his position.

Elsewhere, Brentford have been linked with attacker Tyler Burey, whilst Jed Wallace’s future remains unclear after he attracted interest from the likes of Nottingham Forest in January.

There has been little coverage on the transfer front for the Lions, as it looks like they’re waiting until the summer to make any moves on potential incomings.