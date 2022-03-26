Ipswich Town host Plymouth Argyle in League One this weekend.

Ipswich Town welcome Steven Schumacher’s Plymouth Argyle to Portman Road tomorrow after, with both sides having an eye for promotion.

Kieran McKenna’s side sit in 9th place of the table and are six points behind a play-off place, whilst the Pilgrims are in 4th place, just five points from an automatic promotion spot.

Tomorrow afternoon, the two sides clash, and a handful of The72 staff members have made their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“Ipswich vs Plymouth is a huge game in the League One play-off picture. The hosts need all three points if they want to keep their play-off hopes alive, while the visitors’ recent run has put them in with a shot at the top two, so they will want to take all three points from the tie too.

“The clash sees two promising young coaches go head to head in what I think will be an entertaining but tight game.

“I can see both sides taking a point from this, but a moment of magic from either side may well be enough to snatch the win.”

Score prediction: Ipswich Town 1-1 Plymouth Argyle

Ollie Chesters

“Ipswich have been poor this season – but with playoffs still being possible they really won’t go down without a fight. Right midfielder Des Burn will be a threat in this game, posing a massive threat for Ipswich this season.

“However, Plymouth also are a team that won’t go down without a fight, with automatic promotion potentially being on the table for Argyle, they’ll certainly be a tough side to beat.

“I think Plymouth Argyle will just edge this one in a close game.”

Ipswich Town 1-2 Plymouth Argyle

Callum Strike

“It’s undoubtedly the biggest game in League One this weekend with the international break underway. Ipswich Town need a win here to send a message to the rest of the play-off contenders, while Plymouth Argyle could well be in for a shout of automatic promotion.

“Both sides are difficult to beat on their day, and with both teams having something massive to play for, it has everything pointing to an entertaining game.

“I think the Pilgrims will come out on top with their great recent form, though.”

Score prediction: Ipswich Town 0-2 Plymouth Argyle