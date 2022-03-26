Northampton Town fahostce Hartlepool United in League Two this afternoon.

The Cobblers have lost three of their last six games including a defeat against promotion rivals Bristol Rovers. Northampton Town are still currently sitting in the automatic promotion spots but will surely be looking over their shoulder with The Gas and Tranmere Rovers on equal points with them.

The Pools will be looking to build upon their win against Newport County last time out. Hartlepool United have been solid away from home recently with three wins in their last four games on the road.

If Northampton Town win it could see them move above Exeter City into 2nd place.

Lee Graeme’s side would rise to 11th in the table, swapping spots with Salford City if they are victorious at Sixfields.

Northampton Town team news

Loanee Tyler Magloire is side-lined after dislocating his shoulder against Bristol Rovers last week. Left-back Ali Koiki continues to be out of action, picking up a hamstring injury against Stevenage recently.

Shaun McWilliams injured his knee recently against Carlisle United, missing the last couple of fixtures. Sid Nelson has been ruled out for the majority of the season with a knee injury.

Loanne Idris Kanu fractured his jaw, looking set to miss the rest of the campaign. Josh Eppiah is also missing after suffering from a recurring calf problem.

Predicted XI

Roberts (GK)

McGowan

Horsfall

Guthrie

Mills

Abimbola

Sowerby

Pinnock

Lewis

Hoskins

Appere

Northampton Town have been inconsistent as of late but still find themselves in with a chance of returning to League One. In the earlier stages of the season, The Cobblers were a very difficult side to break down with experienced players like Sam Hoskins and Jon Guthrie leading by example.

Hartlepool United are not a team that should be underestimated. Their recent form away from home and the inconsistencies of Northampton Town’s recent performances may lead to this being an unpredictable match.

The game kicks off at 15:00 today.