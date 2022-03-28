Sheffield Wednesday have a tough battle to reach the play-offs this season, but they will be helped by their games in hand.

Last summer, Darren Moore orchestrated a big player overhaul at Hillsborough, bringing in several players to help shape the team into what he wants.

Depending on how they end this season, Moore will have some big decisions to make this summer to continue his rebuild at Sheffield Wednesday.

Here’s all the latest Sheffield Wednesday transfer news ahead of the summer…

Ins…

With various players on loan, Moore will be keen to make some of these players permanent deals. One of those players is Jordan Storey, who has been impressive since joining in January, and has said he wouldn’t rule out a permanent move to Hillsborough this summer.

Another loanee that is yet to make a decision on his future is goalkeeper, Bailey Peacock-Farrell, who is on loan from Burnley. The ‘keeper has been impressive this season and is nearing the club’s record for clean sheets in a regular season. Keeping Peacock-Farrell would be a big coup for the Owls.

Young Aberdeen midfielder Jack MacIver has been linked with the Owls for the past couple of weeks, but it appears no decision has been made about him after his short trial period.

Outs…

Sheffield Wednesday have confirmed that several youth players will be leaving this summer, these include Kwame Boateng, Alex Bonnington, Josh Dawodu, Lewis Farmer, Charles Hagan, Jayden Onen, Josh Render, Declan Thompson and Liam Waldock.

Cameron Dawson has impressed while out on loan at Exeter City this season, his future at the Owls is in doubt but has spoken about how he is loving life at Exeter City.

There was interest in striker Saido Berhaino in January, but he was keen to prove himself at Hillsborough, and he has done just that in the past month. Berahino only signed a short-term contract, but Moore may be keen to keep a hold of him.