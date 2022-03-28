Cardiff City sit in 17th place of the Championship table, with the chance of overtaking their neighbours Swansea City next weekend in the South Wales derby.

Before the sacking of Mick McCarthy in November, the Bluebirds were well in a relegation scrap. But since appointing former U23 coach Steve Morison, he has managed to turn their season around, with the club now all but safe in the Championship.

Morison was tasked with recouping momentum back in the side which he has done well, and with Cardiff City practically guaranteed a place in the second tier next season, he will surely be planning his recruitment ahead of the next campaign.

With that in mind, here is every Cardiff City transfer rumour since the closure of the January transfer window…

A report from The News in March claimed that the Bluebirds were chasing Millwall right-back Mahlon Romeo. The 26-year-old is currently on loan at League One outfit Portsmouth, featuring in 30 league appearances on the south coast whilst putting in some pleasing performances.

This week, reports revealed that Cardiff City are eager to re-sign Manchester City loanee Tommy Doyle next season. The 20-year-old has been a stand-out man since joining in January and it comes as no surprise that they want him back, but his parent club are yet to make a decision on his future and it could may well lie somewhere else.

As per HampshireLive, the Bluebirds are one of a host of clubs looking at Salford City attacker Brandon Thomas-Asante. The likes of Swansea City and Reading have also shown interest in the League Two man who has netted nine goals in 29 outings this season.

There has been little coverage on clubs interested in players for Morison’s side, but the likes of Aden Flint, Marlon Pack, Joe Ralls, Will Vaulks, Leandro Bacuna and Alex Smithies are all players whose contracts are up at the end of the season. The ones who will be offered a new deal are unknown, meaning all are set to depart in the summer at this time.