Plymouth Argyle have the chance to further cement their play-off spot today against play-off hopefuls Ipswich Town.

Plymouth Argyle look to have come back into form just at the right time as they look to mount themselves a promotion charge. They are currently on a five-game winning streak, leaving them in 4th spot as it stands

They looked set to fight for automatic promotion at the start of the season after starting with a swagger under Ryan Lowe. However, Lowe departed the club in December when they were sitting 4th, leaving assistant Steven Schumacher to take over the side.

After looking like they had suffered from Lowe’s departure, Schumacher soon turned things around, and they look set for the play-offs at least.

Plymouth Argyle team news

The main boost for the Pilgrims is the recent return of Dan Scarr, who has been back in training after a hamstring injury, but it remains unknown if he will be involved.

15-year-old, Freddie Issaka is set to be part of the matchday squad, the young man was on the bench midweek against Cheltenham Town – he will be hoping to get some minutes on the pitch.

Panutche Camara and Luke Jephcott both missed the midweek game against Cheltenham Town because of international duty and the pair are both still away with their respective nations.

Predicted XI

Cooper (GK)

Wilson

Bolton

Gillesphey

Sessegnon

Broom

Mayor

Edwards

Ennis

Hardie

Coming into form…

As the season nears an end, now is the perfect time to come into form for Plymouth Argyle.

The play-offs look set to be battled out between some strong sides this season in League One, and having any slight advantage will give a team a slight boost.

Today’s game against Ipswich Town is a game Schumacher will be expecting his team to show their promotion credentials.