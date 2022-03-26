Bristol Rovers travel to Cumbria to face Carlisle United in League Two this afternoon.

The Gas will be expecting to build upon their crucial win against promotion rivals Northampton Town last week. With four wins in their last five matches, Bristol Rovers revival this season has been extraordinary.

The Cumbrians have also appeared to be revitalised in the second half of the season after looking destined for a relegation fight. The Blues have won five of their last six games to ensure that they move away from the bottom two.

A win for Rovers could see them overtake The Cobblers and Exeter City to move into second place.

Carlisle United would move above Leyton Orient and Harrogate Town into 16th place, putting them on equal points with Bradford City.

Bristol Rovers team news

Midfielder Jon Nolan continues to be unavailable, currently recovering from a calf injury. Defender Junior Brown is also doubtful after injuring his thigh against The Sulphurites earlier on in the season.

Josh Grant is questionable but is on the road to regaining full fitness due to suffering from a knee injury. Veteran Alex Rodman is unlikely to appear again this season for The Gas after breaking his metatarsal in training last year.

Predicted XI

Belshaw (GK)

Anderton

Connolly

Taylor

Hoole

Coutts

H. Anderson

Evans

Finley

E. Anderson

Collins

Joey Barton is unlikely to make any drastic changes to his side. The recent form from Bristol Rovers has put them within touching distance of possible promotion back up to League One, and recent performances from loanee Elliot Anderson and midfielder Antony Evans have been a catalyst reason for their league position.

In-form Carlisle United may have their work cut out for them when they come up against a side as determined as The Gas are.

The game kicks-off at 15:00 this afternoon.