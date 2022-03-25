QPR striker Charlie Austin has hit back at fans who’ve written off their side’s promotion chances after a recent dip in form.

QPR lost four of their last five leading into the international break, throwing them down into 8th place of the Championship table.

Last weekend’s defeat v Peterborough United was a tough one for fans to take. It’s led to a lot of frustration towards the club, the players and manager Mark Warburton, who is in his third season in charge of the club.

But tweeting earlier today, Austin has insisted that the R’s still have everything to play for, writing:

All I keep seeing is how we have been written off because of injuries and recent performances! There’s 8 games to go we are in a position to push for the play off places! All this negative chat turn it in will ya! Perspective please! — Charlie Austin (@chazaustin10) March 25, 2022

Austin had had critics of his own this season – the striker has scored just four goals in 28 league appearances this campaign but remains an R’s favourite, and his recent tweet will surely get many QPR fans back on board.

Everything to play for…

Austin is right in that QPR still have every chances of securing a top-six finish this season. The club have it all to play for but they certainly have their backs against the wall now, with form having plummeted and the players’ confidence seemingly doing likewise.

QPR have some tricky fixtures left to play as well, with a home game v Fulham next on the agenda as well as two fixtures against current 5th-placed side Sheffield United to play too, and all without Chris Willock who’s been ruled out for the season.

If QPR can find some sort of form between now and the end of the season then they could yet snatch a late top-six position, and go into the play-off in-form.