Sheffield Wednesday will be a centre-back down when loan man Jordan Storey returns to Preston North End in the summer.

The 24-year-old has been a big hit since arriving at Hillsborough in January, helping ease the defensive injury woes that forced Darren Moore to play wing-backs like Marvin Johnson in his back three.

With that in mind, ahead of the summer, Sheffield Wednesday will need to identify some centre-back targets. Here are three they should look at:

Naby Sarr – Huddersfield Town

It has been said that Sarr could be let go by the Terriers this summer, so Sheffield Wednesday could do worse than take a look at him as an option.

The left-sided 28-year-old has experience of both the Championship and League One and could be a feasible signing regardless of which division the Owls find themselves in next season. His deal runs out at the end of the season and could be a shrewd acquisition for Moore’s side.

Cameron Humphreys – Zulte Waregem

Another player closing in on the end of his contract is former Manchester City youngster Humphreys, who now plies his trade in Belgium’s Jupiler Pro League with Zulte Waregem.

The 23-year-old was linked with a return to England earlier this season, with the Daily Mail linking a number of Championship clubs and stating he was weighing up a return to his native.

He may be out of reach if Wednesday remain in League One though given the second-tier sides that were linked back in December.

Tom Clayton – Liverpool

Liverpool’s U23s captain has played 58 times for the Young Reds but is still yet to make his senior debut, so surely a shot at first-team football awaits next season.

Clayton mainly plays as a centre-back but has operated as a defensive or central midfielder before, showing his ability on the ball. He is a Scotland U21 international and despite his lack of senior experience could be an intriguing option for Sheffield Wednesday to take a look at this summer.