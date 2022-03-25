Bradford City host Newport County in League Two this weekend.

Bradford City welcome James Rowbery’s side to the Valley Parade tomorrow afternoon, with it being a big game for the away side in their quest for promotion.

Sitting in 15th place, the Bantams are having a poor season for their pre-season expectations, and have won just two of their last eight league outings, explaining their league position.

As for the County, they have lost just one of their last eight league games, and sit in 6th place of the League Two table. But, just three points separate them and Mansfield Town in 10th place – the play-offs could be anybody’s in the top half.

Here, a handful of The72’s staff members make their predictions for today’s game…

Ollie Chesters

“Bradford come into this game on the back of a close loss, but the Bantams are definitely looking better under new boss Mark Hughes. Forward Andy Cook always poses a tough time for defenders and I think that’ll continue for this one.

“However, Newport County are looking to further push their race for promotion, they really won’t be happy if they don’t come out of this one without three points. With the league’s top scorer on their side too, I can see Newport coming out of this one with a routine win.”

Score prediction: Bradford City 1-3 Newport County

Luke Phelps

“Bradford City look to be playing out the remainder of the season with little intent, following the recent arrival of Mark Hughes.

“But the former Manchester United man will be hoping he can put some wins on the board ahead of the summer, and hopefully ahead of a promotion charge in the following campaign.

“Newport are a solid outfit and have picked up some big wins recently, and they still have everything to play for. I can see this one being a draw though.”

Score prediction: Bradford City 1-1 Newport County

Callum Strike

“Bradford City look a changed side under the experienced Mark Hughes, with two wins prior to their loss last time out.

“They haven’t looked to threat all season, but all focus should be on a midtable finish now to try and recoup some momentum back into the side who were once a solid League One club.

“I think there’s an upset on the cards in this one, but it will no doubt be an all-around tight game. I’m going for a Bradford City win.”

Score prediction: Bradford City 2-1 Newport County