Sheffield Wednesday host Cheltenham Town in League One on Saturday, and Robins boss Michael Duff is evidently looking forward to the tie at Hillsborough.

Cheltenham Town have shocked many in the third-tier this season following their promotion from League Two, as they sit right in the middle of the table in 12th.

Last time out, the Robins were on the end of an arguably expected loss to high-flying Plymouth Argyle, but were on great form beforehand, with three wins in their last four outings.

As for Sheffield Wednesday, they have drew two games on the bounce against Accrington Stanley and Gillingham. Darren Moore’s side are fighting for a play-off spot, with them sitting in 7th place, one point behind Sunderland with a game in hand.

The tie tomorrow is a big one for the Owls, whereas Duff’s side will want to end the season on a high to take them into next season.

Ahead of the clash, the Cheltenham Town boss has expressed his and his players’ excitement playing in front of a big crowd at Hillsborough:

“They’re a good team and have been on a really good run and I’d imagine there will be 20-25,000 roaring them on, and they have something to play for – so they are champing at the bit,” Duff said, as quoted by The Star.

“That’s just an extra part to the challenge, but we’ll have to be good to get any kind of result.

“Motivation will not be a problem. I rarely wish I was still playing, but I am pretty certain when you go to places like this, there is an element of wishing you could still play. These are the games you want to be playing in.

“We worked ever so hard to get out of the league below… Playing teams like Sheffield Wednesday is almost your reward for getting promoted – never mind your wages going up or getting a bonus. In football terms, that’s why you get promoted. To play against better players, to play in stadiums like this and in front of crowds like they will on Saturday.”

A shock on the cards?

An upset could well be in place, with Cheltenham Town having a habit of getting results against the top teams in the division.

The Robins have beat Sunderland, Oxford United and Ipswich Town this season, while getting draws against the likes of Wycombe Wanderers, Wigan Athletic, Portsmouth and Sheffield Wednesday.

All things considered, there’s no doubt Cheltenham Town will turn up to try and win the game tomorrow, but, the Owls have the 4th best home record in the league, so it won’t be an easy one.