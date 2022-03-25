Colchester United host Tranmere Rovers in League Two tomorrow afternoon.

With the U’s looking to get out of the relegation battle and Rovers looking to further their promotion push, this will be a big game for both teams.

Colchester United come into this game after a tough loss to Forest Green Rovers on Monday night in a close game, but they’ve been performing better in recent weeks with two wins and a draw in their last five.

On the other hand, Tranmere have been very shaky in recent weeks, especially in away matches. The Whites have only won three away league matches all season and all were by a narrow margin of 1-0.

Here, a handful of The72’s staff members make their predictions for tomorrow’s game…

Ollie Chesters

“With Colchester United looking to see themselves out of the relegation battle, they will certainly be looking to get all three points. I think Tranmere Rovers will have to watch out for Colchester man John Akinde.

“Rovers always struggle away from home, so I think that will instantly put them at a disadvantage but if Mellon plays his cards right I think they could be on for a win here. Colchester will have a tough time defending striker Kane Hemmings who’s impressed since signing in January.”

Score prediction: Colchester United 0-1 Tranmere Rovers

James Ray

“Tranmere Rovers look to have got themselves back on track after a shaky run and will see this weekend’s clash with Colchester as a great chance to pick up three points.

“The U’s have shown they can pull a result out of the bag when they need to and Tranmere’s form on the road has been terrible, but I think Mellon’s men will pick up another much-needed win here.”

Score prediction: Colchester United 0-2 Tranmere Rovers

Callum Strike



“Colchester United are struggling massively but aren’t on too bad of a run, and they will need a win to pull themselves further away from the drop zone.

“As for Tranmere Rovers, they are on great form, and a win here could take them as high as 2nd place in the able, making it a crucial game for Micky Mellon’s Rovers.

“It’s a big one for both sides, but I think the away side will meet the expectations and get back to winning ways.”

Prediction: Colchester United 0-2 Tranmere Rovers