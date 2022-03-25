Doncaster Rovers host Charlton Athletic in League One this weekend.

Doncaster Rovers welcome Johnnie Jackson’s Charlton Athletic to the Eco Power Stadium in what is a big game for the home side’s survival hopes.

The Rovers have won just one game in their last six league outings, as they find themselves in 23rd of the League One table and four points adrift from safety.

As for the Addicks, they have won two on the bounce, and sit in 15th place, with an eye on a mid-table finish come end of the season.

Here, a handful of The72’s staff members make their prediction for tomorrow’s game…

Owen Griffiths

“After a run of two wins in eight League One outings, Johnnie Jackson’s Charlton are ending the season on a high.

“Following consecutive victories against Gillingham and Burton Albion, the defensive horror show witnessed by supporters against Accrington Stanley seems a distant memory.

“Doncaster on the other hand are in desperate need for results currently sitting in 23rd position.

“Despite just the single victory in their last five outings, I think Gary McSheffrey’s side might get something here.”

Score prediction: Doncaster Rovers 1-1 Charlton Athletic

Luke Phelps

“Two very poor sides here. Doncaster Rovers look destined for the drop whilst Charlton Athletic have been in woeful form of late, before earning back-to-back wins in their last two outings.

“The jury remains out on Addicks boss Johnnie Jackson. But the last two outings have given his side some much-needed points in League One and hopefully some confidence, which they can take to the Keepmoat this weekend.

“I can see Charlton’s momentum continuing against a weak rovers side, and a win for the Londoners.”

Score prediction: Doncaster Rovers 0-1 Charlton Athletic

Callum Strike

“It’s getting to the time of the season where Doncaster Rovers are getting desperate to get wins on the board in order to keep their survival hopes alive. Whenever they finally win a game, they never seem to back it up with another after, explaining their league position.

“But, two wins in a row for their opponents puts them in danger, with Jackson’s side surely high on confidence, who will be looking to end the season on a high.

“I can’t see anything other than a Charlton Athletic win here, and I think it will be done with ease.”

Score prediction: Doncaster Rovers 0-3 Charlton Athletic