Bristol Rovers make the long journey up to Cumbria this weekend to face Carlisle United in a clash between two of League One’s in-form sides.

While the Gas sit up in 4th after four consecutive wins, Carlisle United have climbed away from the relegation zone since Paul Simpson’s return.

The Cumbrians have won five of their last six and are now 12 points clear of the drop.

Ahead of this weekend’s tie, a number of The72’s writers have issued their predictions for the clash…

James Ray (@_jamesrray)

“Looking at the league table, you’d think this would be a straightforward prediction, but Carlisle United are on fire at the moment.

“Simpson’s return has galvanised the squad and helped fire them away from the drop, but Bristol Rovers are showing exactly why they are now serious contenders for automatic promotion. And, with Elliot Anderson on board, I’m backing him to be the difference-maker again here.

“It will be tight, but I think the Gas will get it done.”

Score prediction: Carlisle United 1-2 Bristol Rovers

Luke Phelps (@lukephelps72)

“Joey Barton and Bristol Rovers have surprised everyone this season. They’ve shot up the table and go into this weekend’s game on the back of four-straight wins, and in 4th place of the table.

“They’re level on points with Northampton Town in 3rd and so a point tomorrow could see them into the automatic promotion places.

“Carlisle haven’t had the best of seasons but they have won five of their last six to almost clear themselves of relegation, so tomorrow’s game is a tricky one to predict, with so little to split the two sides in terms of recent form.”

Score prediction: Carlisle United 1-1 Bristol Rovers

Owen Griffiths

“Two of League Two’s form sides collide in what promises to be an intriguing contest.

“The return of Carlisle boss Paul Simpson has proved to be an inspired decision. With five wins and just the single defeat in the Cumbrians’ six league games, Simpson has enjoyed the best ever start to life in the Carlisle hot seat.

“As for the visitors, Joey Barton’s Bristol Rovers keep getting better and better and with the form of Newcastle United loanee Elliot Anderson, anything is possible. With goals expected, I can see the away side coming out on top in a tight contest.”

Score prediction: Carlisle United 1-2 Bristol Rovers