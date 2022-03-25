Lincoln City travel to Shropshire to face Shrewsbury Town on Saturday afternoon.

Hosts Shrewsbury Town currently occupy 16th place in League One, while Michael Appleton’s Imps are down in 20th.

Both teams look to be safe and it’s certain neither will be going up, but both will be keen to end the season in strong fashion.

Ahead of the game, a handful of The72’s writers have issued their predictions for the tie…

James Ray (@jamesrray)

“Lincoln City just haven’t got going this season, and it looks as though this season will be ending in uneventful fashion.

“As for Shrewsbury, they’re destined for another season in League One too, but they’re ending the campaign with the flash and should pick up another win here. The Imps have really struggled recently, and I think it’ll be another tough day and the office on Saturday.

“I’m backing Shrewsbury to ensure all three points stay in Shropshire.”

Score prediction: Shrewsbury Town 2-1 Lincoln City

Callum Strike

“It’s a game between two sides who barely have anything to play for, but they will both want to end the season on a high in order to recoup momentum ahead of next season.

“The Shrews have had an incredible last two games, and will fancy themselves in this tie due to being two places above their opponents.

“Lincoln City never really get into a pattern when they pick up results, but this is their chance to get back to winning ways and hopefully surge closer to a mid-table spot.

“A draw is painted all over this with them being so similar, but I won’t be surprised if either team snatch it by one goal.”

Score prediction: Shrewsbury Town 2-2 Lincoln City

Owen Griffiths

“Barring a calamitous ending, both Shrewsbury Town and Lincoln City should be plying their trades in League One next season.

“Steve Cotterill’s side come into the fixture with winning momentum after demolishing Morecombe and league leaders Rotherham United. As for Michael Appleton’s side, the season can’t end soon enough. Scoring eight goals in their last two games, I can’t look past Shrewsbury Town for this one.”

Score prediction: Shrewsbury Town 2-0 Lincoln City