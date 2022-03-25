Sheffield Wednesday host Cheltenham Town at Hillsborough in League One action this weekend.

While Cheltenham Town have consolidated their place in League One for another season, Sheffield Wednesday remain in the fight for promotion.

Darren Moore’s side sit one point away from the play-offs in 7th place, while Michael Duff’s Robins sit in an impressive 12th place in their first season of League One football.

Tomorrow, the two sides face off, and a handful of The72’s writers have issued their predictions for the game…

James Ray (@_jamesrray)

“Cheltenham Town have proven to be tricky customers this season, so by no means will Sheffield Wednesday be expecting an easy game. However, they should have what it takes to secure three points here.

“The Owls have been strong at home and know what every point is vital, so will be doing all they can to take all three points.

“The heat is on in the fight for promotion, and Sheffield Wednesday need to win here to prove their credentials.”

Score prediction: Sheffield Wednesday 3-2 Cheltenham Town

Luke Phelps (@lukephelps72)

“Sheffield Wednesday look strong at the moment. Inconsistencies still remain in the side but Darren Moore has really got Wednesday firing in recent weeks.

“Cheltenham won’t be pushovers – they’ve been a good addition to League One following their promotion last season, picking up some impressive wins across the season.

“But I think the Owls will have too much for Town tomorrow, and they’ll claim an all-important win in the race for promotion.”

Score prediction: Sheffield Wednesday 2-0 Cheltenham Town

Finlay Openshaw (@FinlaayO)

“This is a huge game for Sheffield Wednesday as a win would propel them into the top six.

“Meanwhile, opponents Cheltenham have adapted well to life in League One and looking to consolidate an impressive top-half finish. I think the Owls will prove too good for the Robins though and will ease to victory at Hillsborough.”

Score Prediction Sheffield Wednesday 3-1 Cheltenham Town