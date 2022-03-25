Swansea City currently sit in 16th place of the Championship table, with a Welsh derby v Cardiff City next on the agenda.

A win over Cardiff City at the start of next month could give Swansea City fans some much-needed optimism, in what’s been a mixed first season for Russell Martin.

He’s been tasked with completely rebuilding the club and he’s certainly made a start on that, but progress has been slow at times this season.

With the summer transfer window just around the corner, we can expect to see a lot more changes at an ever-changing Swansea City – here’s all the Swans’ latest transfer rumours ahead of the summer…

Since the closure of the January transfer window, there’s been very few reports linking anyone to Swansea City.

The most recent report of a potential incoming suggested that the Swans could make a move for Fulham defender Cyrus Christie in the summer, who is currently on loan at the club.

He’s impressed under Martin and is a free agent in the summer.

There’s been talk of a few outgoings though.

A number of players face uncertain summers ahead, including Ben Hamer, Jay Fulton and Yan Dhanda, who WalesOnline say could all leave in the summer.

Elsewhere, Liam Cullen and Morgan Whittaker have both been backed to seal loan moves in the summer.

Perhaps the biggest story that has emerged recently is news of Flynn Downes becoming a target of Leeds United’s – the Yorkshire club see him as a potential replacement for Kalvin Phillips, according to reports.

Other than that, all seems quiet on the Swansea City transfer front. But expect Martin and his recruitment team to be busy in the summer as they look to continue their rebuild.