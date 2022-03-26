Hartlepool United travel to Northampton Town in League Two this afternoon.

The Cobblers host the Poolies at the Six Fields Stadium tomorrow afternoon in what is a crucial game for both sides, who are both eyeing a promotion season from the fourth tier.

Northampton Town sit 3rd place in the League Two table, and have just come off the back of a disappointing 1-0 loss to Bristol Rovers, who are now in 4th place, level on points with Jon Brady’s side.

As for Hartlepool United, they find themselves in the very middle of the table, but a play-off place isn’t out of the question just yet with them sitting 11 points behind Newport County in 6th, who they beat 3-2 away from home last time out.

Ahead of the clash tomorrow, we look at the latest Hartlepool United team news.

Hartlepool United team news

There has been little talk on the injury front for the Poolies.

But, as reported by Hartlepool Mail, Newcastle United loanee Joe White missed the trip to Newport County due to picking up an ankle injury against Bradford City two games ago, and may not be fit for this weekend.

Bryn Morris is hoping to be back to full fitness after taking part in fitness tests as Hartlepool United faced Newport County last week.

Predicted XI

Killip (GK)

Byrne

Liddle

Odusina

Sterry

Featherstone

Smith

Ferguson

Molyneux

Crawford

Bogle

It would come as no surprise should Lee named this starting XI, as it’s the same side that started their great win at Newport County last week.

But, Jake Hull could be in line for his first start, with the boss speaking highly of his performances in training.

The game kicks-off at 3:00pm this afternoon.