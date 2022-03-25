The Times’ Paul Joyce has backed Liverpool to reignite their pursuit of Fulham starlet Fabio Carvalho this summer.

Carvalho, 19, came close to joining Liverpool in an £8million move last January.

But time ran out on deadline day for the two clubs to agree on a deal. Now, Carvalho looks set to leave Fulham when his contract expires in the summer and Liverpool still seem like the likeliest side to sign him.

And speaking on a recent episode on the KENN7 OFFICIAL YouTube Channel, Joyce had his say on Carvalho to Liverpool, saying:

“I think that comes back on the agenda in the summer.

“I could see that one getting done. The lengths that Liverpool went to in January to try and get it over the line and the loan back meant that they ran out of time.

“But I could see that getting resurrected in the summer, no reason why that wouldn’t go through.”

A Liverpool-type player…

Carvalho has scored six and assisted seven in his 27 league outings for Fulham this season. He’s played an important part in what looks to be a Championship title-winning season for the Londoners, with fans having fallen in love with the Portuguese-born attacker.

Everything about Carvalho, the way he plays and moves forward with the ball, suggests that he’s a Liverpool-type player.

It explains why Liverpool seem so keen on signing him and why the move seems to make sense. It’s a blow to Fulham, who’ll still receive some compensation given his age, but they won’t get to see him fulfil his potential in a Fulham shirt.

For Liverpool though, it looks to be another really shrewd move for the Reds, who will no doubt help Carvalho get to the top.