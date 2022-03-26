Charlton Athletic face Doncaster Rovers at the Keepmoat Stadium in League One this afternoon.

Johnnie Jackson’s side will look to climb the ranks of the League One table as they sit in an unimpressive 15th.

Despite this, the Addicks have won their last two games and are looking to build on this form going into the last eight games of their season.

Charlton Athletic also don’t face the toughest opponent this weekend, with Doncaster Rovers locked in a relegation battle at the bottom of the table, Jackson’s side will definitely try and capitalise on this.

Team news

With Conor Washington, Corey Blackett-Taylor and Jayden Stockley all returning to the squad in recent weeks Charlton look close to full strength.

Jake Forster-Caskey played another 66 minutes for the U23s in midweek and is certainly getting closer to a return.

Akin Famewo will be in the squad this weekend too, after his return to the bench against Burton last week.

Predicted XI

MacGillivray (GK)

Clare

Lavelle

Purrington

Matthews

Gibley

Dobson

Fraser

Blackett-Taylor

Washington

Stockley

Three wins on the bounce?

Charlton will be looking to extend their two game winning run to three and with their opposition being amongst a relegation battle, this is definitely possible.

Stockley and Washington will help Charlton going forward and with Doncaster Rovers having an awful defensive record, they will look to capitalise.

With a lot of League One action being postponed this weekend due to the international break, Charlton will look to make ground on their rivals as a win could see them move up to 14th.

The game takes place at 15:00 this afternoon.