Former Wales international striker has backed Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale to return to Cardiff City eventually.

Bale, 32, has enjoyed an illustrious career. The Cardiff-born left winger has won four Champions League titles two La Liga titles and countless domestic trophies and individual awards, whilst racking up over 100 caps for his country.

Now back at Madrid, his contact is out in the summer and Real boss Carlo Ancelotti has already confirmed that the Welshman will be leaving the club this summer.

There’s been talk in the past of an emotional move to Cardiff City. And now, Rush has added fuel to that fire, saying in a recent interview (via Wales Online’s Glen Williams):

“He’ll keep his options open and one of those offers might be Cardiff. It would not surprise me if he went there. He’s a Cardiff boy and even though they’re in the Championship I don’t think that’ bother him.

“He certainly wouldn’t be going there for the money but it ticks a lot of other boxes. He’d be doing Wales proud because it’s his hometown team and it would allow him to prolong his international career if he’s playing at a less demanding level in his club career.”

Bale has previously revealed that he is a Cardiff City fan. He last played in England last season on loan at Tottenham Hotspur and scored 11 goals in 20 Premier League outings.

This season, Bale has featured four times in La Liga and scored just the one goal, having fallen well out of favour at the club.

But he remains a regular with the Welsh national side, having scored both goals in Wales 2-1 win over Austria last night.

Thoughts?

There’s certainly been more surprising transfer moves in the past. At 32-years-old Bale still has plenty of footballing years left ahead of him and he might be eyeing another challenge at a top flight European club, before he considers Cardiff.

The Welsh club would undoubtedly entertain the move, providing that Bale would take a significant pay cut to join.

For the fans and for the club, it would be a huge signing – Bale is a Welsh legend and he still has bags of ability, so if Cardiff sign him in the summer it would make the signing all the more impressive.