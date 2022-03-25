Wigan Athletic striker Josh Magennis ‘relieved’ to be finally amongst the goals
Wigan Athletic’s Josh Magennis is finally back scoring, and the striker has had his say on recent form, iterating that ‘the goals were always coming.’
The Latics sit in 2nd place of the League One table, just one point behind league leaders Rotherham United, whilst holding two games in hand over the Yorkshire club.
Leam Richardson’s side are unbeaten in their last five games, taking advantage of the Millers who are above them and on poor form, with one win in their last five games.
Wigan Athletic will surely believe they can come out on top and win the division, but there’s still a lot to play for as we enter the final month of the season.
Will Keane (19) and Callum Lang (12) have been at the heart of goals for the Latics this season, with Magennis failing to immediately hit the ground running at his new side since joining in January of this year.
But now, the former Hull City man looks to be finding his feet, with two goals in his last two games, helping his side to two wins on the bounce.
It’s the Northern Irish international’s first two goals in 12 outings for Richardson’s side.
Here is what the 31-year-old had to say after finally netting his first goals for Wigan Athletic:
“Anyone who knows me will know I’m naturally a loud, confident guy,” he said.
“When you’re not scoring, you can’t afford to go into your shell or start snatching at chances when they come. It’s much better to be in there and miss rather than not in there at all. And you know with the quality in this team, you’re always going to get more chances.
“I think the goals were always coming – I’d had a few near misses and a couple of offside goals.
“My confidence was never affected, but obviously I’m relieved and also delighted to be back among the goals.”
Latics to finish top?
They will surely fancy their chances. With two games in hand, it’s all over to Richardson and his squad to capitalise and take the top spot from Paul Warne’s side.
Looking at their fixtures, Wigan Athletic have just one of the top eight still to play – Plymouth Argyle, which is the third-to-last game of the League One campaign.
They are the favourites and deservedly so, we will surely see the Latics in the Championship next season and potentially a league title to go with it.