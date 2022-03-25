Wigan Athletic’s Josh Magennis is finally back scoring, and the striker has had his say on recent form, iterating that ‘the goals were always coming.’

The Latics sit in 2nd place of the League One table, just one point behind league leaders Rotherham United, whilst holding two games in hand over the Yorkshire club.

Leam Richardson’s side are unbeaten in their last five games, taking advantage of the Millers who are above them and on poor form, with one win in their last five games.

Wigan Athletic will surely believe they can come out on top and win the division, but there’s still a lot to play for as we enter the final month of the season.

Will Keane (19) and Callum Lang (12) have been at the heart of goals for the Latics this season, with Magennis failing to immediately hit the ground running at his new side since joining in January of this year.

But now, the former Hull City man looks to be finding his feet, with two goals in his last two games, helping his side to two wins on the bounce.

It’s the Northern Irish international’s first two goals in 12 outings for Richardson’s side.

Here is what the 31-year-old had to say after finally netting his first goals for Wigan Athletic: