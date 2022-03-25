Sheffield Wednesday host Cheltenham Town in League One tomorrow.

With one win in their last four matches, The Owls will be hoping to end their recent run of poor form and reach the play-off places. However, recent 6-0 and 5-2 wins over Cambridge United and Burton Albion respectively could bode well for them ahead of today’s fixture.

The Robins on the other hand would like to get back to winning ways after losing to Plymouth Argyle mid-week. The Gloucestershire side have won three of their last five league matches.

A win for Sheffield Wednesday could see them replace Sunderland in the play-off places, putting them on joint points with 5th place Oxford United.

Cheltenham Town would stay rooted in a mid-table position, putting them five points behind Bolton Wanderers if they can take all three points from this fixture.

Sheffield Wednesday team news

Josh Windass is questionable to feature after a number of injuries has reduced his league appearances to eight for the whole season.

Loanee Tyreece John-Jules will be out of contention for a starting spot after a quad injury has kept him out of the squad until April. Olamide Shodipo is also in doubt, picking up a hamstring injury earlier on in the season.

Midfielder Dennis Adeniran underwent surgery for a hamstring problem earlier on in the year and is set to miss the rest of the season.

Predicted XI

Peacock-Farrell (GK)

Hutchinson

Dunkley

Storey

Mendez-Laing

Byers

Luongo

Bannan

Johnson

Paterson

Gregory

The Owls will surely feel hard done by if they are unable to finish in the play-off spots come the end of the season. A shaky start to life in League One seems to be in the past now for Darren Moore’s men who have climbed right up the table.

The quality of Barry Bannan, Callum Paterson and Lee Gregory has proved to be a step above in the third division as they face an unpredictable Robins side on the weekend.

The game kicks off at 15:00.